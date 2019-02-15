Muscle cars will be featured. Shooting will be done in downtown area

Taft is turning into "Muscleville" for the weekend for the a Dodge commercial focusing on the Dodge's famous muscle cars.

The Dodge Chargers and Challengers will be featured.

The production started shooting Friday morning at about 8 a.m. at Sixth and Center Streets, City Manager Craig Jones said.

Shooting will continue Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Jones said people can expect periodic street closures and some no parking areas while the commercial is being filmed.

Jones said a Dodge car club is bringing cars into town for the shoot and there will be a lot of people involved, so Taft's economy will get a boost.