REDDING – Forest employees have begun snow grooming operations on portions of the roughly 250 miles of established snowmobile trails connecting the Klamath, Modoc, and Shasta-Trinity National Forests.

While these trails are groomed primarily for snowmobiles, they are also perfect for snowshoeing or cross country skiing. When encountering other user types on the trails, please maintain a safe distance and be respectful to other users.

These recreation areas do have limited plowed access points during the winter months and winter hazards may occur such as avalanches, falling trees, limbs or snow from the trees above. Private logging operations may occur during the week in some of these areas. Because of these safety considerations, the public is encouraged to “Know Before You Go” and contact the McCloud and Mt. Shasta Ranger Districts in advance for specific warnings or closure information. To learn more about winter recreation opportunities on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest and view a PDF version of the Tri-Forest Snowmobile map which highlights routes, warming huts and cell phone reception areas, visit: https://goo.gl/VXHxJN.

To learn more about the area services provided by the Mount Shasta Avalanche Center visit: https://www.shastaavalanche.org/.