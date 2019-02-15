SISKIYOU COUNTY – The Siskiyou County Health and Human Services Agency – Public Health Division has scheduled the following immunization clinics for February.

Immunization clinics listed below are by appointment only. Travel vaccinations are available on these same clinic dates. To schedule an appointment call 841-2134 or 1-800-442-2333. Bring all prior vaccination records to appointment.

• Thursday, Feb. 21 from

9–11 a.m. at 810 S. Main Street in Yreka.

Adult vaccines available – Hepatitis A and B, measles-mumps-rubella, meningococcal ACYW, meningococcal B, pneumonia, tetanus-diphtheria- pertussis, varicella and shingles. Call for eligibility guidelines and current costs.

For international travelers, the Health Department also carries typhoid and yellow fever vaccines.

Child and adolescent vaccines – Children are encouraged to see their primary care providers for immunizations. Call for vaccine availability and eligibility guidelines. The Health Department carries VFC vaccines for Medi-Cal recipients under age 19. Flu vaccine will be available during the flu season for children age 6 months and older at regular clinics.

Cost information

There is a charge of $9 per immunization for all state supplied children’s, free for children who are CHDP or Medi-Cal eligible. There is no charge for state supplied adult vaccine. The cost of all other vaccine is determined by the retail cost of the vaccine plus an administration fee.

Exact change or checks, with valid ID, is appreciated. Public Health is unable to accept credit/debit cards or bill insurance.

Persons receiving state supplied vaccine will not be denied those vaccines for inability to pay.

Children covered with private health insurance are no longer eligible to receive immunization services at Public Health. Contact your primary medical provider to obtain vaccinations.

Adults who are Managed Medi-Cal/Partnership Health Care Plan recipients are fully-insured and should obtain immunizations from their primary medical provider.

Public Health is not a Medicare participating provider, therefore not able to bill Medicare. Medicare recipients may still obtain vaccinations at the Health Department, but will be charged the prevailing rate and are not eligible for Medicare reimbursement.

Public Health does not bill private insurance. A receipt will be issued which beneficiaries may use to submit for reimbursement from their private insurance. This is provided as a courtesy and no guarantee of reimbursement is implied.

Bring any prior immunization records with you.

A parent or legal guardian must be present in order for services to be provided to children under age 18, unless a Public Health Consent Form accompanies the child. For more information or to obtain this document, call Public Health at 841-2134 or go on-line at: www.co.siskiyou.ca.us.

Injectable flu vaccine is available during flu season for those age 6 months and over for $2. No nasal flu mist is available.

Travel vaccine information is available at wwwnc.cdc.gov or at Siskiyou County Library branches in Mount Shasta and Yreka. Consult either one prior to calling for an appointment, as staff cannot recommend which vaccines you should obtain; anti-malarial medication is not available at these clinics. You may also consult your private physician or local pharmacy for vaccine costs and availability.

TB testing

• Tuesday, Feb. 19 from 8–9 a.m. at 810 S. Main Street in Yreka. A return visit on Friday, Feb. 22 between 8–9 a.m. will be necessary to confirm and record results.

No appointment is necessary for tuberculin skin testing.

There is a $20 fee for each TB skin test (cash or check only). This fee is required and not subject to a waiver.