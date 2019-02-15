The Disney Pillowcase Project combines disaster preparedness with creativity and fun.

Originally created by the American Red Cross Southeast Louisiana Chapter and implemented in New Orleans schools after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the Pillowcase Project helps equip kids to deal with emergencies. The project is funded by Disney.

“This program is intended to teach children from third to fifth grade the proper actions to take after an emergency situation,” Guillermo Sanchez explained. Kids are encouraged to learn, to practice and to share the information with their families.

Sanchez and Miriam Andino – both from the Red Cross – were at Inyokern Elementary School on Thursday to administer the program. Students filled the auditorium, listened attentively and took part in exercises designed to increase their awareness about what to do in the case of an emergency. They learned about the Red Cross, took part in practice earthquake drills, drew a fire escape map for their home, learned coping skills and took part in other activities.

“How many minutes do you have to escape your house if there is a fire?”Andino asked. The answer, it turns out, is two minutes. She urged anyone escaping a burning structure to stay low and get away as quickly as possible.

After the instruction, students took a quiz to see how much they had learned. Judging by their cheers at the correct answers, they appeared to have done well.

At the end of the instructional session, each student was given a pillowcase to take home to put emergency supplies in. Printed on each pillowcase was a list of emergency supplies to put inside it. Then the kids got to personalize and decorate their pillowcases, giving the event a creative spin.

Andino emphasized that in the case of “act fast” emergencies such as earthquakes and fires, people should simply evacuate and leave the pillowcase behind.

“We don’t want to get stuck in the middle of an emergency,” she said. “The only time we ever grab our pillowcase is when we have a ‘warning before’ emergency” with more notice – such as possibly a flood.

Students were encouraged to bring their new knowledge home along with their decorated pillowcases, to help their entire families be better prepared.

For more on the Red Cross and emergency preparedness, see

https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies.html