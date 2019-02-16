Fat Man has a new home, conveniently located on Las Flores Avenue.

A production unit of Fat Man was moved from the museum on the base to the China Lake Museum in Ridgecrest Friday morning. The aptly named 10,000-pound exhibit was transported with the help of Ken Blades Trucking and a score of volunteers and set on its permanent base in front of what will eventually become the main building of the China Lake Museum.

Most people know Fat Man was the bomb dropped on Nagasaki toward the end of World War II. What is less commonly known is the role China Lake played in the history of nuclear weapons.

According to the foundation, China Lake’s work on “special” or nuclear weapons began with Project Camel, which was part of the Manhattan Project and included developing and producing non-nuclear explosive bomb components and testing bomb shapes.

Bomb-shape drops and explosives and explosive-lens development and production were part of Project Camel at the Naval Ordnance Test Station (NAWCWD’s former name) and China Lake Salt Wells Pilot Plant was a highly secret facility of the Manhattan project.

“They had to do some bomb tests for the shapes, so they were testing the shapes,” China Lake Museum Foundation President Laura Hickle said by way of explaining the exhibit.

“This is special for us because it talks about China Lake’s early involvement in the Manhattan Project,” board member Bob Campbell said about the new exhibit and the accompanying historic information inside the museum.

The Fat Man production version on display is half-filled with cement and perfectly safe – like all the museum exhibits, according to Hickle.

Fat Man will be a permanent exhibit in front of the museum, joining two other aircraft currently on display: the first F/A-18 off the assembly line also known as Hornet 1 and the only Super Tiger remaining in the world.

Hickle said the museum is expecting one more airplane to exhibit, the T39D.

Fat Man now resides in front of what will eventually be the main building of the museum. Hickle said when the planned phase two of the museum opens, a new 13,000 square foot building will house all the exhibits from the China Lake location. The current museum building will be used for conference room and classroom space. All proceeds from the China Lake Museum Foundation’s upcoming dinner auction on May 11 will go towards the phase two building.

For more about NOTS and its involvement in the Manhattan Project, see the book “‘Proceed with Great Urgency:’ Project Camel” by museum historian Jack Latimer. This was published by the China Lake Museum Foundation and is on sale in the museum’s gift shop.