Well it looks like there will be no partial government shutdown after all.

I listened to President Donald Trump say he will sign the bipartisan spending deal, so the government will stay open until Sept. 30, the end of the federal fiscal year, and proclaim a state of emergency to get the funding he wants for a wall along the southern border.

The question is does the president have the authority to proclaim such an emergency? While there are concerns from both sides of the aisle, the question is a matter for the courts to decide, if it gets that far.

The question on my mind is where will the money come from? What programs or agencies will be impacted?

It really amazes me what goes on in the nation’s capital. When Barack Obama was elected president, the Democrats controlled Congress. When the midterm elections during his first term rolled around, the Republicans regained control and were accused of being obstructionists.

Now the roles are reversed. We have a Republican president, and the Democrats control the House of Representatives and are being called obstructionists because they will not give the president the funding he wants for border security.

The Sierra Sands Unified School District will be saying goodbye to a couple of fine administrators at the end of the school year.

Murray Middle School Principal Kirsti Smith and Las Flores Elementary School Principal Sue Marvin will retire.

During Smith’s tenure at Murray, the students reached great heights in academic achievement, and the school was named a California Distinguished School. I had the opportunity to cover many events at the school, and I always enjoyed my interactions with her.

I remember when Marvin taught at Las Flores. She was a fine teacher, and she also served as teacher in charge at the school. I have had the opportunity to see her in action in her classroom and observe her interaction with her students.

With Burroughs High School Principal Bryan Auld taking over as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, the district will have to appoint three principals. If it hires from within, Sierra Sands will have a lot of talent to choose from.

– John V. Ciani is a retired Daily Independent reporter.

•••

The views expressed are those of the columnist and do not necessarily represent the official stance of the Daily Independent.