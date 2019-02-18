The Siskiyou County
Sheriff’s Office reported
the following:
January 26
• Len Charles Manriquez, age 40 of Yreka, was charged with seven counts of failing to appear after written promise and failing to appear on felony charges.
• Johnathon Drew Bias, age 33 of Mount Shasta, was charged with trespassing on closed lands and receiving known stolen property.
• Cory Ray Arguello, age 25 of Redding, was charged with vehicle theft, possession of a billy club or baton, conspiracy to commit crime, driving without a license and receiving known stolen property.
• Phylicia Rae Cordellos, age 21 of Weed, was charged with vehicle theft, conspiracy to commit crime, receiving known stolen property and manufacturing or selling of a dangerous weapon.
January 27
• Logan Mitchell Williamson, age 39 of Redding, was charged with a DUI.
• Lisa Marie Richardson, age 48 of Yreka, was charged with a DUI.
• Deagon Scott Richard, age 23 of Medford, Oregon, was charged with failing to appear on felony charges.
• Daniel Joseph Hall, age 33 of Yreka, was charged with a parole violation and carrying a dirk or dagger.
• Isaac Talbot Martin, age 20 of Montague, was charged with a DUI.
• Steven Zachery Britton, age 21 of Yreka, was charged with battery of a spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.