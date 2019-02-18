Congressman Dan Crenshaw is guest at big Republican gathering

Lincoln Day Dinner Chairman, Councilman Bruce Freeman announced that the annual Kern County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner will be held on Friday, February 22.

“This is the Kern County Republican Party’s one annual fundraiser of the year,” Freeman stated “This year, thanks to the efforts of Congressman Kevin McCarthy, the Kern County Republican Party is proud to welcome newly elected Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas).”

Crenshaw is a former Navy SEAL with five deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, and lost an eye in an IED blast. Last fall he received some notoriety when an NBC TV comedian made a joke about his service, and after public uproar and Crenshaw’s first time election to Congress in November, NBC brought Crenshaw on the show who then gave both a humorous and serious response.

Tickets are available online: https://secure.anedot.com/kernreps/2019_ld