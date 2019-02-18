Several thefts reported in Taft area

Detectives from the Rural Crimes Investigations Unit are investigating the theft of copper wire, welding leads and even lemons in the Taft area.

Here is the latest report:

•Sometime between Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 4 p.m. hours, unknown suspects cut copper wiring from pumping units located on farm property near Hill Road and Hwy 223. If anyone has any information about this investigation, contact Detective Casey Brunsell at 661-392-6093 orBrunsellC@kernsheriff.org. Refer to case #2018-00198524.

•Between Jan. 9 at 4:30 p.m. and Jan. 10 at 5:45 a.m., unknown suspects stole approximately 100 feet of welding leads from an oilfield storage yard located near A Street and Terrace Way. Contact Brunsell with any information. Refer to case #2019-00004978.

•On Jan. 14 between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m unknown suspect driving a red Ford F150XLT truck stole approximately 2000 lemons with an estimated value of $2,000 from an orchard located near Basic School Road and Gardner Field Road. If anyone has any information, contact Detective Richard Giannelli at 661-392-6004 or Giannelli@kernsheriff.org. Refer to case #2019-00007465.

•Between Jan. 19 at 12:01 a.m and Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. someone stole an unknown amount and gauge of copper wire from an oilfield located near Reward Road and Franco Western Road. Contact Brunsell at with any information. Refer to case #2019-00011930.