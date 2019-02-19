The Maturango Museum’s next Children’s Hour comes this Flex Friday, Feb. 22, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

At this edition, there will be stories featuring birds’ feathers. In fact, birds are the only animals that have feathers.

In “Feathers - Not Just for Flying” by Melissa Stewart, young children will be introduced to the amazing ways feathers help birds do bird things.

Whether it’s flying high in the sky, diving deep in water, or sliding across ice and snow to swim in the cold cold ocean, birds use feathers in special ways to get the food they need to live.

How do feathers keep birds warm or dry? What do birds do to take care of their feathers? What happens to feathers when they become too tattered and old?

Of the many different kinds (species) of birds that live here or visit in (migrate through) the fall or spring their bodies can be large or small, legs short or long, beaks shaped for the food they eat. Each kind of bird’s feathers has different colors, yet all have similar features to do their jobs.

Everything about birds, including their feathers, is indeed amazing!

The Maturango Museum’s Children’s Hour welcomes young children and their families to a free educational and entertaining program that takes place monthly, September-May.

Coming next will be “From Seeds to Sunflowers - A Growing Experience” on Friday, March 29, from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Copies of the 2019 Spring Schedule will be available at each Children’s Hour, and information at www.maturango.org.