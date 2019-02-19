On any given day, my refrigerator holds more types of cheese than I should dare admit to. From Feta, to Swiss, Mozzarella, Cotija, Cheddar, Colby Jack, American cheese singles, cream cheese, cottage cheese and two types of Parmesan.

Perhaps thinking I didn’t quite have enough variety, I recently purchased two additional cheeses that caught my attention. The first, Ghost Pepper cheese, a Monterey Jack cheese with jalapeno, habanero and ghost peppers. The second, Mango Fire cheese, a Cheddar cheese with habanero peppers and mango flavor. Swimming in cheese, I think that I may have been a cheese monger in a past life.

Needless to say, being a self-professed cheese aficionado, I happily agreed to pick up some Pecorino Romano for my co-worker Zac the next time I shopped at Costco. I figured, since I’d never tasted that particular blend before, it’d give me the opportunity to purchase some for myself so I could see what all his fuss was about as this was his all-time favorite cheese. Amusingly, when I mentioned my upcoming shopping trip to my friend Talana, she wanted to tag along to have the opportunity to shop at Trader Joe’s and purchase their Mini Brie Bites. Also a lover if this delectably creamy type of cheese, I knew I’d be stocking up on this too.

Before we hit Trader Joe’s and Costco, however, Talana and I stopped for lunch at BJ’s Restaurant Brewhouse. After studying the menu and uttering the words “Fried Wisconsin Cheese Curds” as I saw listed in the “Snacks & Small Bites” section, my friend’s hazel eyes lit up. Although I’d never had cheese curds before, she had, in fact, grown up eating them when she lived in Wyoming and hadn’t had any for at least 13 years. We ordered the curds, an order of meatballs and the trio appetizer platter that included mozzarella sticks. Although it was a lot of food, our attention was focused almost completely on the cheese curds as they were absolutely amazing and the sad mozzarella sticks were forgotten, cast aside, exiled, left untouched.

A quick Google search, as we digested our food, found that the nearby Target carried cheese curds and we made it a point to stop by after we’d picked up our other cheeses. At Trader Joe’s we found a bountiful amount of Mini Brie Bites and we both purchased an ample supply each. At Costco, after having some initial difficulty in finding the Pecorino Romano, I found it and texted a picture of my find to Zac to get his taste buds going. Moments later, as Talana and I reached the checkout line, he texted me back and pointed out that I had picked up the wrong cheese. I had accidentally grabbed its nosey neighbor, the Parmesan Regiano.

Although I usually only run from my problems, I made a mad dash back to the back of the store to make the exchange before it was our turn to check out. The store was full of shoppers and the carts darted out from every direction imaginable but I managed to make it back to the cheese section unscathed where I found the Pecorino Romano glaring at me for having made such a silly mistake. With two blocks of the rightful cheese in my grasp, I made another mad dash for the front of the store. From the distance, I saw Talana had already made it through the long line and was now looking anxiously in my direction. For as much as I didn’t want to break my stride, however, I had to stop and pick up a toy that a toddler in a shopping cart had lost his grip on. I knew karma would be watching and the last thing I needed was for the cheese gods to forsake me.

Nonetheless, our luck stopped there as we came to find that Target had discontinued carrying cheese curds. With a car already crammed full of cheese, we shouldn’t have been sad but even so, we were. On the bright side, with a little more Googling, Talana found a mail order delivery service where for only around $30, we could get 2 1/2 pounds of cheese curds a piece. We both agreed that it’s a small price to pay for this glorious dairy treat and I’ll be more than happy to add this to my growing family of cheese.

“Age is something that doesn’t matter, unless you’re a cheese.” — Luis Bunuel

– Monica Lorenz is a contributing columnist.

