Hope you had a great weekend! Did you do something special for President’s Day?

What is one supposed to do for President’s Day? Stores have sales so the shoppers who love to shop can get a bargain, like Black Friday and so many other days of the year. Something tells me that was not the initial plan … what do you think?

George Washington’s Birthday

Originally, the country celebrated Washington Day on Feb. 22 because George Washington was considered the first president of the United States. He also was “First in war, first in peace and first in the hearts of his countrymen.” These words about George Washington were written in a eulogy by Henry “Light Horse Harry” Lee. Light Horse Harry was a Revolutionary hero whose son, sadly enough couldn’t fight against his home state of Virginia and Robert E. Lee became a General in the Confederate army in the Civil War.

One great thing about George was that he did not represent any political party! He felt that it “kindles the animosity of one part against another, forments occasionally riot and insurrection.” He believed that unity, not division was necessary for our republic to do well. However, even though Washington was sure that the country should function without parties, they began to divide during his administration. He did absolutely NO campaigning to be president. But Washington was the only president unanimously elected by the Electoral College – ten states. Three states didn’t participate; North Carolina and Rhode Island hadn’t ratified the constitution yet, and New York didn’t pass the bill for its electors in time.

Before Donald Trump, Washington was considered to be the wealthiest person to ever become president.

Abraham Lincoln Day

In contrast to the wealth of Washington, who inherited from his father Augustine Washington, who was a prosperous farmer with several plantations in Virginia, Abraham Lincoln Grew up in a poor family on the frontier, born in Kentucky. Abe Lincoln had served eight year’s in the state legislature and two in congress before he went back to law practice. He got riled up by Democrats opening prairie lands to slavery and re-entered politics to become a leader in the Republican Party. In the June 1856 Convention, Lincoln had a significant support for running for vice president but William Dayton was running with John C. Fremont that year. The following election, Abe swept the North and was elected President in 1860.

Since it was only a few days after the Civil War ended that he was assassinated, he is remembered as America’s martyr hero and is considered among the greatest presidents.

Two other Presidents were also born in February: Ronald Reagan and William Henry Harrison. President Ronald Reagan helped redefine the purpose of government and pressured the Soviet Union to end the Cold War. Reagan is also one of the most honored of American Presidents, and his stimulating economic growth, strengthening national defense, revitalizing the Republican Party and ending the global cold war are considered some of his accomplishments.

William Henry Harrison was 9th president of the United States, born in Feb 9, 1773, and was a military officer and politician before serving as president. He was the oldest president to be elected at that time. He was a scion of the Virginia planter aristocracy studied classics and history in college and began to study medicine before changing direction and obtaining an ensign commission in First Infantry of the Army and then Secretary of the Northwest Territory and Governor of Indiana Territory for 12 years.

Daniel Webster, who was a contemporary, was pleased that Harrison swept the Electoral College and helped edit the inaugural address. Harrison was nationalistic in his outlook, he emphasized in his inaugural that he would be obedient to the will of the people as expressed through Congress.

Perhaps you don’t recall much about William H. Harrison, because before he had been in office a month, he caught a cold that developed into pneumonia. On April 4, 1841, he died, the first President to die in office.

In 1971, both holidays were combined to be celebrated on the third Monday in February and named Presidents’ Day. As of 1971, Presidents’ Day honors all U.S. presidents, not just George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

This is a popular 3-day weekend to enjoy the nation’s historic landmarks, parks and waters.

There is a Facebook statement that says “if you want to vote for someone because they aren’t a politician, do you want surgery by someone who isn’t a professional surgeon, a plumber perhaps.”

The funny thing is, in Constitutional times they didn’t want their statesmen and elected officials to be politicians, as that had a negative connotation. According to the World Book Dictionary, a politician is “A person who gives much time to political affairs; a person who is experienced in politics.” A statesman is defined as “A person who is skilled in the management of public or national affairs.” But a statement by Merriam Webster says that ‘Politician’ has had the secondary meaning of “a person primarily interested in political office for selfish or other narrow usually short-sighted reasons” for as long as the word has existed.

Washington wanted very much to return to Mount Vernon and be a gentleman farmer, rather than be president. Abe was a lawyer and returned to his law practice until riled up by the slavery issue. Harrison’s classical style in his inaugural speech was edited by Webster to take out classical allusions and it still ran 105 minutes, the longest ever given at 8,445 words.

After the snow

With some things coming to a halt last week due to the snow and some travel ceased due to mudslides and other snow events, we can catch up this week, hopefully.

The River Reader’s Book Club will not be meeting on Tuesday, as the Marble Mountain Gift Co has been closed for inventory. We don’t know what will be the outcome of the situation at present, but in the meantime we will be meeting on Friday at the usual time, with place to be announced.

The veterans meeting hasn’t been as well attended on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at the Happy Camp Community Center on Park Way. So this is your reminder, all you veterans, please join the veterans for coffee Tuesday.

The commodities distribution will be at the Happy Camp Community Center on Friday, Feb. 22. Give them a call for qualifications and arrangements at (530) 493-5117.

As soon as I find out when the Bingo, dinner and bake sales have been rescheduled, I’ll be sure to let you know. Until then please give me a call if your group or organization wants me to mention what’s happening along the wild Klamath River. Have a wonderful week!