We in Scott Valley lost the ability to have an out of area newspaper delivered daily in December when the delivery team went out of business. Now we learn that Siskiyou Daily News is going to publish a “robust” weekly newspaper with content based on the input of 100 people. Many of us loyal readers have relied on Siskiyou Daily News for news five days a week. Is it now going to be Siskiyou Weekly News?

How are we going to keep up to date, not only with our local news but with county meeting postings, fictitious name postings, foreclosure postings? Will we have to subscribe to other newspapers just to find out what is going on here in our area? Where will we learn about Raley’s and JC Penney sales? Will we be forced to go to the stores to find out what’s on sale? Will we have to make our shopping lists while standing in the aisles?

Not everyone is computer literate. Not everyone even has a computer. How will these people get their news, their ads, etc.?

I understand that Siskiyou Daily News may have had financial reasons for this change, but a failing newspapers does not attract new people to our area. The Siskiyou County Economic Development Council has spent tens of thousands of dollars attracting new people and businesses. Perhaps their dollars would have been better spent keeping our local newspaper in business.

Anne Marsh

Etna