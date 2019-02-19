Orientation and training will be held on March 7

Optimal Hospice Care is seeking compassionate people to become a part of hospice care.

Optimal will be hosting a new volunteer orientation and training on Thursday, March 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The training will be held at the Bakersfield office at 1675 Chester Avenue, Suite. 401, Bakersfield CA 93301.

Caring individuals from all Kern County area communities are encouraged to call 661-716-4000 or email mkapitza@optimalcares.com or fchavez@optimalcares.com today to reserve a seat.

A light lunch will be provided.





