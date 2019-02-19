Funds raised will go to increase mental health awareness

Taft Union High School's AVID students are sponsoring Run for a Cause, a fun run to raise money for mental health awareness.

The event will be held Saturday on Rails to Trails.

Registration starts at 7 a.m. at the Oilworker Monument and the run will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The event is a 5K run from the Oilworker Monument to Hillard Street and back.

Entry fee is $25 and includes an event T-shirt.

NAMI-Kern County, the National Alliance on Mental Illness local chapter, will have a booth at the event.

For more information, contact Cherise Strong at 661-623-6362 or Alex Toro at 661-437-6903.