Westside Waste Management will pick up old appliances and other bulky items

Westside Waste Management is holding a free community cleanup for Valley Acres, Dustin Acres and Buena Vista Estates next month.

Residents can get rid of bulky items like washers and dryers, refrigerators, stoves and other appliances, furniture and mattresses at no cost on Saturday, March 9.

You can either leave the items at curbside in front of your house by 7 a.m. or bring them to the drop-off location at the corner of Highway 119 and Sunridge avenue by 11 .m..

Tires, hazardous material or construction and demolition materials will not be accepted.