The unidentified man from Tehachapi, Calif. sustained a head injury, according to a statement from Union Pacific, and was flown by helicopter to Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta for treatment.

A 33 year old man was struck by a northbound Union Pacific train in Dunsmuir Monday morning while walking along the trail that leads to Mossbrae Falls.

The Mount Shasta Trail Association has been working diligently for several years to create a safe trail to Mossbrae Falls that does not trespass on Union Pacific property, said John Harch.

The accident happened at approximately 11 a.m., UP said in a statement. The man was not struck at a crossing, and there was no injury to the train crew.

“Walking on or near railroad tracks not only is dangerous but is trespassing. We ask that people stay away from trains and other railroad property, including track, trestles, yards and equipment,” UP said.

This incident points to the critical need for a safe route to the falls, which continues to be a popular destination despite the trespassing and danger associated with accessing the area, said Harch.

The cost of the proposed trail, which would keep hikers off the railroad tracks completely, will begin at Hedge Creek Falls and cost around $750,000. Costs include environmental studies, engineering, construction of a suspension bridge across the Sacramento River and the trail itself, as well as installation of nearly a mile of fencing, according to the Trail Association’s Facebook page.