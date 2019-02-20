On Feb. 18, Isaias Barragan, 24, was arrested by the Ridgecrest Police Department and booked into the RPD jail on several felony and misdemeanor charges including: evading with wanton disregard for safety of the public, DUI, and bringing drugs into a jail. Barragan’s car was towed because his driver’s license was suspended.

The arrest occurred after a car and foot chase.

It began at 2 a.m., when Officer Beard was on patrol near the intersection of East Commercial Ave and South American Street and he noticed a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. Beard attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle, however, sped off at a high rate of speed – 70 or more miles per hour. The vehicle tried to evade Beard by driving through residential streets, running several more stop signs, and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Upon seeing that he was unable to evade Beard, the driver of the vehicle decided to exit his Chevrolet in the 700 block of North Sunland Street. He ran through the desert in an attempt to engage Beard in a game of hide-and-seek. The bush he was hiding behind wasn’t big enough, however, and he was soon discovered by Reserve Officer Micah Lloyd. The driver was identified as Barragan and he was found to be in possession of marijuana and suspected methamphetamine.

After conducting further investigation, it was determined Barragan was under the influence of drugs and could not operate a motor vehicle safely. Barragan was later booked into the RPD jail.

Kern County Weather Advisories

Kern County mountains above 2,000 feet are under a winter weather advisory until 4 p.m. Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

Additional details: Snow will likely cause hazardous travel conditions over area passes including Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, Highway 58 over Tehachapi Pass, Highway 178 over Walker Pass and Highway 155 over Greenhorn Summit. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Heavy snow is also possible above 2,000 feet in the Kern County mountains, with total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches possible from. The advisory is for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

Illegal gaming machines seized

On Feb. 12, Detectives Harlow, Clinton and Rinaldi arrived at 134 N. China Lake Blvd. where one illegal gambling machine and over $700 dollars were seized. Bisher Latifa was arrested for being in possession of the illegal gaming machine.

The incident took place after RPD received information about illegal gaming and an illegal gambling machine at the location. Although the defunct Pro Shop Nutrition signs are still in place on the building, the business operating inside is not associated with the former business, and currently has no business license or permits to run a business out of the building.