Vanita, a 22-year resident of Ridgecrest, CA, died at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital at age 94. She was the oldest of six children and was proceeded in death by her four brothers, with one surviving sister.

Vanita was married 66 years to husband, Arnold, who died in 2008. She is survived by her eight children (and seven spouses), 31 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Vanita was a homemaker who was very involved in her children and grandchildren’s lives and their activities. She volunteered with the PTA, Campfire Girls, Boy Scouts and church.

Vanita was faithful to her Lord and Savior and was an active member of First Baptist Church. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and served wherever she was needed with a cheerful heart and a giving spirit.

Viewing: Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, 4-7 p.m., Holland and Lyons Mortuary, 216 S Norma St., Ridgecrest.

Services: Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, 10 a.m. First Baptist Church, 1350 S. Downs St., Ridgecrest with internment at Desert Memorial Park, 801 San Bernardino Blvd.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the First Baptist Church, Ridgecrest.