NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Ridgecrest invites and will receive sealed bids at the office of the City Clerk of the City of Ridgecrest, Owner of the work, located at 100 West California Avenue, Ridgecrest, California 93555, until the hour of 4:00 PM on March 7, 2019. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The work consists of removal of existing street median improvements, and construction of new concrete median curb, stamped concrete pavement, asphalt concrete and aggregate base pavement structural sections, traffic striping and signing, and miscellaneous site improvements for installation of new 4-way stop-controlled intersection. SITE OF WORK: Project is located at the intersections of Downs Street and Bowman Road in the City of Ridgecrest. COMPLETION OF WORK: All work must be completed within thirty (30) working days after the commencement date stated in the Notice to Proceed. LIQUIDATED DAMAGES: Liquidated damages of five hundred dollars ($500.00) per working day, as specified in the Special Conditions, shall be paid by the contractor to the City of Ridgecrest for each working day in excess of the time limit stated above that the project is not complete. OPENING OF BIDS: The bids will be publicly opened and announced at 4:00 PM on March 7, 2019 the above mentioned office of the City Clerk. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The contract documents are entitled City of Ridgecrest Intersection Improvements at Downs Street and Bowman Road, HSIPL-5385(059). All contract documents, plans, and specifications must be obtained from the City’s Engineer I, Michael Winters. Plans and specifications will be available on February 12, 2019 for electronic download at no cost. Contact Mr. Michael Winters at mwinters@ridgecrest-ca.gov for access to electronic documents. Upon written request for the electronic bid documents, the City will add the contractor to the Registered Plan Holders List. Only registered plan holders will be permitted to submit a bid for the project. BID SECURITY: Each bid shall be accompanied by a certified or cashier's check or bid bond in the amount of ten percent (10%) of the total bid price payable to the City of Ridgecrest as a guarantee that the bidder, if its bid is accepted, will promptly execute the contract. BIDS TO REMAIN OPEN: The bidder shall guarantee the total bid price for a period of sixty (60) calendar days from the date of bid opening. DISADVANTAGED BUSINESS ENTERPRISE (DBE): Pursuant to Federal law, Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) requirements shall include all DBEs, as described in the Specifications in Section 2, “Proposal Requirements and Conditions”: subsection 2-1.02, "Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE)"; and in Section 5, “General”: subsection 5-1.5, "Performance of DBEs. The DBE contract goal for this project is __9__%. This project is subject to state contract nondiscrimination and compliance requirements pursuant to Government Code Section 12990, and in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, DBEs will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation. PREVAILING WAGE REQUIREMENTS: Pursuant to California Labor Code Sections 1770, 1773, 1773.1, 1773.6, and 1773.7, as amended, the applicable prevailing wages for this project have been determined. It shall be mandatory upon the contractor to whom the contract is awarded and upon any subcontractor under him to pay not less than the higher of the Federal and the State prevailing wage rates to all workers employed by them in the execution of the contract. The applicable Federal prevailing wage rates are those that are in effect ten (10) calendar days prior to bid opening; they are set forth on the U.S. Department of Labor website: http://www.wdol.gov/wdol/scafiles/davisbacon/ca31.dvb but are not printed in the Specifications. Lower State wage rates for work classifications not specifically listed in the Federal wage decision are not acceptable. The applicable State prevailing wage rates are set forth on the California Department of Industrial Relations website: http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/PWD but are not printed in the Specifications; these rates are subject to predetermined increases. DOT HOTLINE: The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) provides a toll-free hotline service to report bid rigging, bidder collusion, or other fraudulent activities. The hotline is available Mondays through Fridays between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. eastern time, at (800) 424-9071. The hotline is part of the DOT’s continuing effort to identify and investigate highway construction contract fraud and abuse and is operated under the direction of the DOT Inspector General. All information will be treated confidentially, and caller anonymity will be respected. CONFLICT OF INTEREST: in the procurement of supplies, equipment, construction, and services by sub-recipients, the conflict of interest provisions in 24 CFR 85.36, OMB Circular A-110, and 24 CFR 570.611 shall apply. No employee, officer, or agent of the sub-recipient shall participate in the selection, award, or administration of a contract supported by federal funds if a conflict of interest, real or apparent, would be involved. BUY AMERICA REQUIREMENTS: This project is subject to the “Buy America” provisions of the Surface Transportation Assistance Act of 1982 as amended by the Intermodal Surface Transportation Efficiency Act of 1991. CARGO PREFERENCE ACT REQUIREMENTS: This project is subject to the requirements of the Cargo Preference Act, as described in the Specifications. RETAINAGE FROM PAYMENT: The contractor may elect to receive one hundred percent (100%) of payment due under the contract from time to time, without retention of any portion of the payment by the City of Ridgecrest, by depositing securities of equivalent value with the City in accordance with the provisions of Section 4590 of the Government Code. Such securities, if deposited by the contractor, shall be valued by the owner, whose decisions on valuation of the securities shall be final. Securities eligible for investment under this provision shall be limited to those listed in Section 16430 of the Government Code or Certificates of Deposit from Banks or Savings & Loan. In order to substitute securities the contractor shall enter into an agreement with the City of Ridgecrest entitled "Agreement Concerning Investment of Funds" as attached to the contract. ADDRESS AND MARKING OF BID: The envelope enclosing the bid shall be sealed and addressed to the City Clerk, City of Ridgecrest, and delivered or mailed to Ridgecrest City Hall, 100 West California Avenue, Ridgecrest, California 93555. The envelope shall be plainly marked in the upper left-hand corner with the name and address of the bidder and shall bear the words CITY OF RIDGECREST INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS AT DOWNS STREET AND BOWMAN ROAD, HSIPL-5385(059), bid opening at 4:00 PM on March 7, 2019. The certified or cashier's check, money order, or bidder's bond shall be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. CONTRACTOR LICENSE CLASSIFICATION: The project will require the prime contractor to be in possession of a valid, appropriate State of California Contractor's License. No bid will be accepted from a contractor who is not duly licensed in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 9, Division III of the Business and Professions Code. Bids will only be accepted from contractors holding a General Engineering Class A or Earthwork and Paving Contractor Class C12. Effective January 1, 2015, in order to be awarded and to perform work on public works projects, prime contractors and subcontractors must possess and maintain registration with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) at https://efiling.dir.ca.gov/PWCR. This is a separate requirement from the Contractors State License Board (CSLB) licensing requirement. See the Special Provisions for additional details. PRE-BID MEETING: A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for 10:00 AM on February 26, 2019at City Hall, 100 West California Avenue, Ridgecrest, California. This meeting is to inform bidders of project requirements and subcontractors of subcontracting and material supply opportunities. Bidders’ attendance at this meeting is not mandatory. PROJECT ADMINISTRATION: All questions relative to this project prior to the opening of bids shall be directed to the City Public Works Department 760-499-5080. OWNER'S RIGHTS RESERVED: The City of Ridgecrest reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive any informality in a bid and to make awards to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder as it may best serve the interest of the owner. By: Ricca Charlon, City Clerk Dated: (02/08, 02/21/2019)