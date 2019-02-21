Edith ‘Edy’ Buckingham Best

Edith “Edy” Buckingham Best, 54 year old Hornbrook resident, passed away on February 12, 2019 at her family home following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Edy was born on January 2, 1965 in Santa Cruz to Joe and Diane Hott. She was raised in Felton and attended San Lorenzo School from kindergarten through high school.

On December 10, 1988 Edy married Gerald “Buck” Buckingham, and had their two sons shortly after. The family moved to Hornbrook in 1997.

Buck passed away in 2002. Edy met her future husband, Daniel Best, in 2004. They were married on January 19, 2019 as per Edy’s last wish.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Buck Buckingham and her parents, Joe and Diane Hott. Edy is survived by her husband, Daniel Best; her sister Suzanne Hott; her brother, Joey Hott; her sons Gerald “JJ” Buckingham and Charles “Charley” Buckingham (Destiny Crane); a stepson, Gabe Best; her honorary sister Katherine “Katie” DiLucchio; her honorary “Mamma,” Brandy Hurtado; her precious grandchildren, Lily and Mason Buckingham; and her six nieces and nephews, Kira Martensen, Krysta Hott, and Michael, Sandy, Christopher and Teniel Rocca.

There will be a visitation on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Girdner Funeral Chapel in Yreka. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Life Foursquare Church in Yreka, with burial to follow at the Henley-Hornbrook Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Madrone Hospice, 255 Collier Circle, Yreka, CA 96097 or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com. Girdner Funeral Chapel is handling the funeral arrangements.