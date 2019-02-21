The deadline for entries is March 7. The juror for the show is Roman Loranc, an internationally known fine-art and conservation photographer.

The North Valley Art League has put out a Call to Artists for its 2019 Regional Photography Show which will be on display at NVAL Carter House Gallery in Redding from April 30 to June 1.

The show is open to all photographers residing in northern California and southern Oregon including Sonoma, Napa, Solano, Yolo, Sacramento, and El Dorado Counties and all counties north to the California border; and the southern Oregon counties of Coos, Douglas, Curry, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Lake, Harney, and Malheur.

The deadline for entries is March 7. The juror for the show is Roman Loranc, an internationally known fine-art and conservation photographer.

All forms of photographic expression are encouraged, with the stipulation that all images must be the original work of the artist, i.e., both capture and post-processing, excluding resizing and printing.

Awards are $500 for first place, $250 for second place, $100 for third place, and three merit awards of $50 each.

Honorable mentions will be awarded at the discretion of the juror.

The entry fee is $33 to enter three images; and $8 for each additional image.

The full prospectus for the show is online at: https://nval.org/show/nval-2019-regional-juried-photography-show-prospectus/.

It can also be found by going to www.nval.org and selecting Shows, Photography, Regional, 2019 Regional Photography Show Prospectus.

The entry link is at the bottom of the prospectus.

Questions can be directed to show chairman Bonnie Lampley by leaving a voice message at 530-604-3380 or by sending email to: regionalphotoshow@sbcglobal.net

The North Valley Art League is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization dedicated to furthering the visual arts in the northern California region.