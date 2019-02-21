Surrounded by his loving family, Jerry Bailey lost his courageous three-year battle with lymphoma on February 18, 2019. Born in Alturas, California on May 21, 1947 to parents Fred and Anna Bailey, Jerry was raised in Alturas and attended the local elementary school and Modoc High School.

As a child, he enjoyed all sports and developed an early interest in the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Jerry’s love of the outdoors was shared with his brother Paul, with whom he had many of his most cherished hunting and fishing adventures.

After graduation Jerry attended College of the Siskiyous and Chico State University. During college, he met the love of his life, Rhonda Ohlund. Following graduation, they were married on September 6, 1969.

In the summer of 1969 Jerry joined the Army National Guard and served until 1975.

Jerry began his 30 year teaching career, first at Olivehurst Elementary, and later at Weed Elementary, where he was an inspirational teacher and dedicated basketball coach. He touched the lives of countless youth throughout his years coaching local sports teams in Siskiyou County.

In 1974 Jerry and Rhonda welcomed their first son Kyle, daughter Erin in 1979 and second son Bryan in 1981.

In 1979 Jerry and Rhonda moved from Yuba City to Yreka where Jerry took a short break from teaching, opening as manager of the first Timberline Bank in Yreka. During this term as bank manager, Jerry was instrumental in developing other local bank branches including Scott Valley and Weed.

In 1984, Jerry returned to teaching at Weed Elementary, where he finished his career and retired in 2006.

Jerry was always willing to volunteer his time by giving back to the community. He served as a member/officer in the following organizations: Lions, Kiwanis, Yreka Little League, Yreka Babe Ruth, Miner Power, Shasta Valley Golf Men’s Club and the Siskiyou Central Credit Union.

Following retirement, Jerry and Rhonda enjoyed many memorable trips with family and friends. Retirement was an opportunity for Jerry to continue his enjoyment of hunting, fishing, golfing and camping. Above all, Jerry was a devoted family man. He loved nothing more than spending time with his loving wife, children and grandchildren.

Jerry was a man of integrity, always lending a hand to those in need of kindness. His warm, loving nature was contagious, making people in his presence feel valued.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Rhonda Bailey; son Kyle Bailey; daughter Erin Clayton (Chris); son Bryan Bailey (Vianna); brother Paul Bailey; and brother-in law Barry Ohlund (Annie). He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Cole and Camille, Clayton and Jade and Bree Bailey.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Yreka Community Center at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be made to: “Jerry Bailey Yreka Youth Sports Scholarship” in care of the Siskiyou Central Credit Union.

Girdner Funeral Chapel is assisting the family, and online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com.