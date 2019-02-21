Recently at a Water Board hearing in Yreka at the Miners Inn there were a significant number of individuals and groups extolling their point of view regarding reasons for either removal or retaining the dams. A large group of people were brought in from the Orleans area to support dam removal which seems on its face to be challenging the veracity of the Water Board hearing since they had several meetings in various locales so they could hear local opinions. Busing people in negates the authenticity of that effort i.e. to hear the people from the locality of the hearing.

One issue that seems to be consistently overlooked in the pros and cons of dam removal is the condition of the Klamath River historically prior to the dams being built. The second issue is to try to determine if the salmon would even survive up in the upper lake area prior to destruction of hydro-power dams which will never be able to be replaced once destroyed.

On the first issue of the historically challenged Klamath River the Daily News has received several letters which have appeared in the Opinions section alluding to the checkered former history of the Klamath, one from Norman Nichols, one from Glenn Briggs, former BOR engineer and one from Susan Miller, a former environmental engineer. These letters reference and attest to the fact that the Klamath has historically suffered in the late summer months from lack of flow and substantial natural growths of algae caused by the fact that the Klamath is an upside down temperature gradient river. That means its starts as warm shallow water in the Klamath Lake and becomes cooler as it picks up cold water flow from mountain tributaries on the way to its eventual discharge into the Pacific Ocean. In the case cited by Mr. Briggs, he chronicles his family history on the Klamath going back to the late 1800s and their knowledge of the River and further supports it with the well-known Riddick McKee expedition in 1851. The personal observations by George Gibbs, a member of that expedition, detail the river as being dry and populated with dead and dying salmon.

Susan Miller details the issues raised by the ocean conditions faced by the salmon during their two years at sea as well as the issues of overfishing. This analysis is supported and substantiated by the scholarly study by Dr. Nathan Mantua formerly of NOAA outlining the effect of the ocean currents and the predators in the ocean for who Salmon is a diet staple. She further outlines the practical reasons for retention of the Klamath Hydro Dams and their beneficial qualities.

The truth is that the removal of the dams is essentially a political effort and is not supported by scientific data. If the proponents of dam removal were serious they would welcome truck and haul or the development of the Shasta by pass as a method to demonstrate the veracity of their claims. Once the dams are gone they cannot be replaced.

Richard Marshall

President,

Siskiyou County Water Users

Fort Jones