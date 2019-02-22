Now a PE teacher, she has done a lot in her career at Taft Union

Marsha Eubank is Taft Union High School's Teacher of the Year.

She got a standing ovation from her colleagues when she received her award Tuesday night at the TUHS District Board meeting.

Eubank has had several roles in her 28-year career at TUHS ranging from biology teacher to athletic director and girls basketball coach.

She's currently a PE teacher and a darn good one, Principal Mary Alice Finn said.

"She has done an absolutely beautiful job,"

Finn said, despite cuts to all departments the school has gone through because of a budget crisis. Finn said she's watched how Eubank's students relate to their teacher.

"They enjoy her and she enjoys them," Finn said.

She also made an impression on one of the Board members many years ago.

Wendy Berry was one of Eubgank's biology students.

It was Berry's first biology course, she said. She went on to get her master's degree in biology, then taught with Eubank at TUHS before moving over to Taft College.

In addition to teaching, Eubank was the school's athletic director for several years and was highly regarded by her peers.

"Marsha is well-known in Kern County for her involvement and contributions to high school sports over her lengthy career in education," said her citation on the Board agenda.

She was also a successful coach, and one of her girls basketball teams won a Valley Championship.

Eubank was modest about her award, saying she didn't do it alone."It takes a lot of us," she told the Board. "One person can't do it all." On top of teaching, she is the TUHS CTA vice president, is a member of the TUHS bargaining team, and advisor to the class of 2020.

She also helps out with the TUHS Gardening Club and has coached youth sports for the West Side Recreation and Park District.