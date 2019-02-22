Paramedics will be able to respond faster for patients in northwest Kern County plus Highway 46 and I-5



Hall Ambulance Service, Inc. announced today that it has opened a new station in the western Kern County community of Lost Hills.

The strategic placement of the new station is aimed at improving response times to requests for medical aid to residents of Lost Hills and other rural communities west of Wasco; as well as, motorists traveling along State Route 46, a popular route connecting the San Joaquin Valley to the Central Coast, and the heavily traveled Interstate 5 thoroughfare.

Hall Ambulance Post 26, located at 14865 Woodward Avenue is being staffed 24/7 with an advanced life support ambulance crew consisting of a paramedic and an emergency medical technician.

Hall Ambulance began providing service to the Wasco and Lost Hills area in April 2014. “We are excited to be deepening our roots in the Lost Hills community with our new ambulance station and the EMS professionals assigned to Post 26,” said

Lavonne C. Hall, president and CEO. “Our Company was built on the ideals of care, compassion, and community, and we look forward to providing this enhanced level of service to the area.”

Plans for an open house and community celebration at the new ambulance station are underway for later this spring.

Established in February 1971 by Founder Harvey L. Hall, Hall Ambulance Service, Inc. is the 911 paramedic provider for 88% of Kern County, California’s population.