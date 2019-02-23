I read Jessica Weston’s story in Thursday’s Daily Independent headlined, “Bruen assures ‘progress’ happening with Charter renewal.”

I am glad Ridgecrest Charter School Board President Eric Bruen is optimistic that the charter school will be able to remain open for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year.

The question is will that optimism translate to a renewal of the charter by the California State Board of Education?

It would be nice to see some details on this progress he said is being made to keep the charter school open.

Five years ago, the Advisory Commission on Charter Schools and California Department of Education staff disagreed with the Sierra Sands Unified School District’s denial of RCS’ petition and recommended renewal. The SBE approved it.

Let’s see what happens this time around.

Well the Ridgecrest City Council, at its meeting Wednesday, voted unanimously to approve two resolutions to initiate a new park and recreational facilities assessment district.

I listened as City Manager Ron Strand explained Ridgecrest’s funding situation and how it compares to similar-sized cities, plus the fact that the largest employer, the China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station, pays no taxes.

He brought up some valid points. While the base employees may pay state and local taxes, they also have the discretion to spend their money out of town, and many do just that.

The council vote was the easy part. Now comes the hard part – convincing the tight-fisted property owners who will vote on it.

However, if I understand the story correctly, some votes will count more than others. I am not sure how fair this is, but it seems to me that having things like schools, parks and other facilities in residential areas would enhance those property values.

Let’s see what happens here.

Well, the drama in Washington, D.C. continues.

House Democrats are trying to terminate President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration issued last week which Democrats say circumvent Congress and build his wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

As I recall, past Democratic presidents called for border walls and other barriers, and Democratic members of Congress supported them. Now we have a Republican president, and congressional Democrats are opposing a wall. Go figure.

– John V. Ciani is a retired Daily Independent reporter.

