President Trump’s Emergency Declaration is getting a lot of heat. According to Pew Research 58 percent of Americans oppose the construction of a southern wall yet Congressman LaMalfa supports it.

Evidently with Rep. LaMalfa complicity prevails. An initial opponent of President Trump’s threat to use FEMA funding from the California wildfires to fund the southern “wall” LaMalfa now suddenly supports the president’s “Emergency Declaration” to remove money from military construction projects impacting facilities here in the states and on bases located in Japan, the U.K. and Germany.

In defiance of Trump’s own Intelligence President Trump has unilaterally determined that the country’s point of security should focus on our southern border even though statistics show the president’s assessment is skewed. Apparently Rep.

LaMalfa's support for the president is stronger than public opinion and the intelligence department’s assessment.

John Swanson

Hornbrook