Board member moved to tears recounting story of girl who gave flower to homeless woman

February is Kindness Month at Taft Union High School and at least one student is taking that to heart.

Naveah Adams was singled out at last week's Taft Union High School Board of Trustees meeting for one gesture of pure kindness on an otherwise drab and dreary day.

It was witnessed by trustee Julie Ortlieb, and she was moved to tears as she recounted it.

A week earlier, on a rainy Valentines Day near Fosters Donuts in the Albertsons Shopping Center, Ortlieb saw Adams get out of a car, walk over to a local unsheltered homeless woman and hand her a flower.

"I'm sure, at that moment, she felt valued," Ortlieb said, her voice cracking with emotion.

Adams was called up to the front of the board room and embraced by Ortlieb, who presented her with a gift card.