Through the COS “Siskiyou Promise” program, recent graduates from Siskiyou and Modoc County high schools have been able to attend their first year at College of the Siskiyous tuition-free and also received a $200 book voucher for the fall and spring semesters.

In this age of ever-rising college tuition – and the growing student loan debt that often goes along with it – community colleges continue to be a bargain when compared to the cost of attending a four-year university or private school, according to a press release from the College of the Siskiyous.

COS and the COS Foundation are continuously building on their achievements and developing new ways to ease the student’s experience and lessen the financial burden often associated with receiving a college education. There’s a growing national movement to provide tuition-free education at community colleges, and we’re proud to say College of the Siskiyous is part of it!

Through the COS “Siskiyou Promise” program, recent graduates from Siskiyou and Modoc County high schools have been able to attend their first year at College of the Siskiyous tuition-free and also received a $200 book voucher for the fall and spring semesters. For full-time students taking 12 or more units, that’s a savings of $1,400 or more.

Students pay for their books, transportation and living expenses.

In fall 2016, approximately 120 students attended COS as a “Promise” student. Today, the college not only offers a first-year award for recent graduates, but also offers a continuation award to the Promise students who attend COS for a second consecutive year.

Since it was first established in 1957, generations of Siskiyou County residents have attended COS. The college is a training ground for future welders, EMTs, firefighters, child care professionals, and nurses. COS is also an option for students who aren’t quite sure of their next step. Attending a community college allows students to try out a variety of classes without spending thousands of dollars in college tuition — a benefit both for students and their families.

The Siskiyou Promise isn’t just money! It’s an opportunity to recognize the accomplishments of our high school graduates, regardless of their grade point averages, test scores and extracurricular activities. It’s an opportunity to be successful as a student without the worry of having to miss class to go to work so you can pay for the classes you are missing. Students benefit from an affordable and excellent education at COS.

Like many other Promise awards being offered in California, COS’ Promise is for immediate high school graduates. California Community Colleges that have created their own Promise scholarships have taken various approaches to funding these initiatives. The Siskiyou Promise is funded by a variety of sources including state agencies and the COS Foundation.

Graduating Siskiyou County and Modoc County high school seniors (Class of 2019) may apply for a Promise award by visiting the Siskiyou Promise website at www.siskiyous.edu/promise/. The website contains information on the steps a student must take in order to attain the Promise, along with detailed instructions, applications, and timelines for applying. All Promise applicants must apply for financial aid through www.fafsa.gov prior to consideration for a Siskiyou Promise scholarship. Current Promise students will be contacted by the college with information regarding their eligibility for a continuation award. The Siskiyou Promise does not replace scholarship awards or grants received from private sources.

Since 1992, the COS Foundation has actively raised funds with the intent of helping to keep COS at the forefront of educational quality by developing new programs, improving facilities, providing equipment, and offering student scholarships. Community members and businesses interested in working with the COS Foundation and/or supporting the Siskiyou Promise Scholarship with a donation should contact the COS Foundation Office at the Weed Campus by calling (530) 938-5373 or sending an email to foundation@siskiyous.edu. Donations in support of the Siskiyou Promise scholarship may also be mailed to COS Foundation, Promise Scholarship, 800 College Avenue, Weed, CA 96094.