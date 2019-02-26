With some theory, experiential exercises and practical strategies, participants will explore the developing brain of children as well as of adults and how to use the mind to change the brain, according to a press release from First 5.

First 5 Siskiyou Children and Families Commission and dedicated community partners offer a county-wide training on Monday, March 11, from 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. at the Miner’s Inn Convention Center in Yreka.

A consultant in the field of education who is sought out for her early childhood coaching services and keynote speaking, Laura Fish, LMFT, will present Developing Mindfulness – Teaching with the Brain in Mind. This training is designed for those who work and live with children ages 3 to 5 years, and for all who want to learn more about how practicing mindfulness induces beneficial changes in the brain.

With some theory, experiential exercises and practical strategies, participants will explore the developing brain of children as well as of adults and how to use the mind to change the brain, according to a press release from First 5. Particular focus of this training is placed on adults incorporating mindfulness practices both for themselves and with children in order to promote social and emotional development and prevent challenging behavior. According to Fish, “Mindfulness practices prime the brain, mind, and body for healthy learning and development.”

While studying for her Master’s Degree in counseling, Fish’s employment as a pre-school teacher sparked her initial passion to work with children and families. Prior to that, she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from UC Berkeley. In addition to working 16 years as a clinician in private practice, she has also worked with WestEd Center’s Child and Family Studies to adapt the Teaching Pyramid framework (CSEFEL) and develop a model for coaching that is used by authorized coaches in California.

Eager to present this training alongside community partners invested in our children, First 5 Siskiyou Children and Families Commission Executive Director, Karen Pautz, says “Teaching children mindfulness skills helps support healthy social-emotional development.” In addition to acquiring a certificate of completion in hand at the day’s end, participants will walk away with the ability to:

• Understand the brain reasons for behavior and some mind methods to change that behavior, both in children and adults.

• Develop a clear understanding of mindfulness and the potential benefits of using the practices for both adults and children.

• Adjust paradigms regarding the meaning of challenging behavior to better support developmentally appropriate and inclusive practices.

• Identify common teaching practices that promote mindfulness both in children and adults.

• See the child behind the behavior to avoid the shame and blame that regularly comes from adult reactions to challenging behavior.

This course also meets the qualifications for 6 hours of Continuing Education Units (CEU) for Registered Nurses, LCSWs, LMFTs, and CADAC/SUD Counselors as required by the California Board of Registered Nursing, the California Board of Behavioral Sciences, and CCAPP. While the CEUs are free of cost, one must sign up for them prior to the training.

Siskiyou County Health and Human Services (Mental Health Services Act), Lilliput Families,

California Department of Health and Human Services, College of the Siskiyou’s Foster/Kinship

Program, Region 2 Hub Quality Counts, alongside First 5 Siskiyou, have partnered to bring this high-quality training at no cost to the public. A continental breakfast and light lunch will be provided, and opportunities for social and professional connections. Register for this event at: https://tinyurl.com/yabe9uov. For questions, call (530) 918-7222.