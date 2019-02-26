Child located after two hour search

A missing Taft girl was found safe Tuesday morning after a two hour search.

7-year-old Esmeralda Ramirez was last seen in the area of Pierce St. and Ash St. in Taft just before 8 a.m.

The girl was the subject of a search by Kern County Sheriff's deputies and Taft Police after her mother reported her missing.

She was sent home while walking to school.

The girls mother walked other children to Jefferson school, and when she returned the girl was missing.

That set off a search that ended with the girl being found safe about 9:45 a.m.