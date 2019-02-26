Richmond Elementary School is celebrating Kindness Week this week, and it kicked things off Monday morning with two assemblies, where the school introduced its service learning project: collecting soda tabs to donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities. The students crossed off tasks from their Great Kindness Challenge Checklist, which featured smiling at 25 people and entertaining someone with a happy dance. To continue the kickoff day, students began working on Kindness Matters posters to distribute to the Sierra Sands superintendent, the school’s principal, PTO, and cafeteria workers.