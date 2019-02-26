The Ridgecrest Police Department has issued a warning about credit card readers/skimmers being used at a local gas station.

According to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 20, five of eight pumps at the Coso Junction Chevron were found to be outfitted with mini memory cards attached to possible Bluetooth devices enabling remote access to credit card information. According to RPD, the illegal items have since been removed.

RPD offers the following suggestions to avoid being a victim of fraud and/or theft:

1 - Look before you insert your card. Does anything look different than what you’re used to seeing? The keyboard might look different, or the keys could look bigger.

2 - Is the seal broken? To place a skimmer inside a fuel pump, criminals must open the fuel dispenser door to insert the skimmer. Station employees may place serial-numbered security tape across the dispenser door, so check to see if the tape has been broken. If there’s no tape, check to see if the dispenser door looks as though it has been forced open. Look inside the throat of the card reader to see if you can spot anything hidden there.

3 - Use your fingers. If something doesn’t feel right, move on. Wiggle the ATM card reader to see if it’s loose. Is there a card reader on top of the existing one? Be wary if it’s hard to insert your card.

4 - Phone apps can alert you to skimmers. They scan for available Bluetooth connections. Thieves have begun to use Bluetooth technology to get your card information. The crime is called blue skimming, and the criminals can sit 100 yards away in their vehicle while card information is transmitted to their laptop.

5 - Use common sense. Use fuel pumps in safe places. Avoid gas pumps that are out of sight of the clerk. Always cover the keyboard when you type. If using a debit card at the pump, choose to run it as a credit card instead of entering a PIN number. There might be a new cardboard box containing literature next to the ATM, which crooks set up to conceal a pinhole camera. They use the camera to record you as you key in your PIN.

6 – Monitor bank and credit card accounts regularly to spot any unauthorized charges.

Anyone who has questions or is a victim of fraud or theft is asked to contact the Ridgecrest Police Department at 760-499-5100.

Two residential burglaries

Brandon Farley, a 24-year-old Ridgecrest resident, was arrested for residential burglary on Feb. 21. The arrest stemmed from an incident on Feb. 18. when officers where dispatched to the 900 block of West Vulcan Avenue to check on a report of a residential burglary. Officers were informed that the suspect entered an open garage and stole an item. Officers were provided with surveillance video of the suspect and determined that it was Farley. After being arrested, he was booked at the Kern County Jail central receiving facility in Bakersfield and held on $26,500 bail.

Connor Dean, a 21-year-old Ridgecrest resident, was arrested for residential burglary, possession of a controlled substance (suspected methamphetamine) and possession of paraphernalia (a glass methamphetamine pipe). RPD officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Rawhide Lane regarding a residential burglary. A suspect had forced entry into the residence while the family was out of town, stealing items from inside the residence. Officers were given surveillance video of the suspect and determined it to be Dean. He was arrested, booked at the Kern County Jail Mojave facility and held on $30,000 bail.