This is the first in a three-part series about columnist Bob Kaster’s experience with a deadly earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand in 2011.

Bob Kaster is a long-time Yreka resident and retired Superior Court judge. As a lawyer and judge he wrote many legal briefs and judicial opinions but after retiring has enjoyed writing for fun. He has written several guest opinions for the Siskiyou Daily News and some short stories for his grandkids. He is currently working on a full-length novel. You can reach him by emailing septuagenarianspeaks@gmail.com

Eight years ago, six of us decided to go on a month-long New Zealand driving adventure. Our travel group consisted of my wife Ann and I, and our friends Dave and Kaye Caulkins and Steve and Kris Howard. At that time the Howards and Caulkins were living in Eagle Point, Oregon. (Dave and Kaye were formerly residents of Yreka for years, and are no doubt known to many reading this. Kaye worked for Human Services. Dave, an accountant, was on the Yreka City Council and Mayor.)

We spent many evenings planning the trip, dividing the responsibilities of scheduling details such as route planning, air travel, accommodations, and vehicle rental. Ann’s responsibility included booking our stay at the Grand Chancellor Hotel in Christchurch, a fact that will become more significant later in this story. The Grand Chancellor, Christchurch’s tallest building, was our first stop after about 24 hours of flying across the Pacific Ocean.

We arrived at the Christchurch Airport at about 8:30 a.m. the morning of February 22, 2011, NZ time. It was actually 11:30 a.m., Feb. 21, Pacific time. Crossing the International Date Line (as well as the equator) meant for us that a day simply disappeared. Poof! We rode a Super Shuttle to the Central Business District (CBD), arriving at the Grand Chancellor around 9:30 a.m. Our rooms weren’t ready so we left our luggage with the front desk to explore the CBD. I had developed an eye infection on the airplane, and set off to find a chemist (pharmacist) for an antibiotic. The other five members of our group explored one of the world’s most quaint and pristine neighborhoods. They walked down Cashel Street to Oxford Terrace, along the Avon River to Worcestershire Street and to Cathedral Square and to the i-SITE Visitor Centre. They made 6:30 dinner reservations at a restaurant called Sticky Fingers, and on the way back to the hotel had lunch at the Tap Room. Little did they know that this scenic area would cease to exist in less than three hours.

We returned to the hotel around noon. Our rooms were ready, and we picked up our luggage and took the elevator upstairs. Dave and Kaye were on the 24th floor and Ann and I and the Howards had rooms on the 23rd. Ann and I began leisurely unpacking our suitcases. On the dresser there was a “Pardon Our Dust” notice from the hotel. There had been a moderate earthquake in September that caused minor damage to the hotel, and there were workmen on the premises doing repair work. The notice assured the guests that the hotel building was state-of-the-art, and, don’t worry, earthquakes are nothing to be concerned about. In retrospect, one of my biggest regrets is that I didn’t grab that notice as a souvenir.

At 12:51 p.m. it happened. It started with a very loud noise. Then there was violent shaking and the room began swaying back and forth. I was sprawled on the bed and Ann was still putting stuff in drawers. Ann was thrown to the floor and I was rolled out of the bed and onto the floor. Neither of us could get off the floor. We were on hands and knees, clawing our way toward the door to the hall way. The room swayed back and forth, several feet each way. For every two steps forward, there was one step back. We were gradually making progress. In the meantime, fixtures were falling from the ceiling and flying around, and broken glass was everywhere. The hotel fire siren was blaring, by now superfluous, but adding to the terror.

We finally made it to the hallway door, and had to force it open. A few people were gathered in the hall, including Steve and Kris, a few other guests, and some female Philippine housekeeping employees. There was no sign of Dave and Kaye. There was no apparent way to get out of the hotel, or for that matter, out of the 23rd floor hallway. The elevators were disabled. There were two interior stairwells, side by side. One was entirely gone, having pancaked all the way to the bottom. The other was still intact, hanging on by a thread, but passage was blocked by timbers and other debris that had fallen across it. The hotel was tilting, and we couldn’t get out!

Eventually Dave and Kaye and a few other people managed to make it to our floor from above. Some young workmen who had been working upstairs joined the group. A couple of them had been on a scaffold when the quake hit! These were strong young guys wearing work boots. Many of the hotel room doors along the hallway were jammed shut. Behind one door we heard a woman moaning and a child crying. The guys with boots kicked open every door along the hallway, including the one with the woman and child.

The earth did not stop shaking after the first jolt. The initial 12:51 p.m. quake was of a magnitude 6.343. That was followed at 1:04 p.m. by a magnitude 5.845 aftershock, and then at 2:50 p.m. by one of magnitude 5.91. Between the first and last of those three, there were another 22 aftershocks of more than magnitude four. With each large aftershock, our hotel building tilted a little more. In the 24 hours after the initial quake, there were 46 aftershocks of at least magnitude four. The Richter Scale numbers weren’t exceptionally high, but what made these earthquakes so devastating was that the epicenter was very shallow, and located underneath the Central Business District. Most buildings in Christchurch’s CBD were old, built well before earthquake standards were applied to new construction.

In retrospect, I am happily surprised at how calm and cool-headed our group of six remained through this ordeal. Especially me, as I’m definitely not the hero that would tackle an airplane hijacker. The housekeeping ladies were frightened to death, and would scream and cry with each major aftershock. I remember one of those aftershocks where I had my arms around three of them, all of us huddled under the framing of a doorway.

Among the people who had gathered in the hallway was a man named Steve Phillips, Maintenance Manager of the hotel. He immediately assumed a leadership role and made it his mission to get everyone out of the hotel safely. The electrical power was gone, except for the infernal fire siren, and the air inside the hotel was becoming increasingly hot and stifling. At his direction, windows were broken to allow ventilation, and to try and communicate with people at ground level, letting them know we were stranded. That worked on both counts. Someone below spray painted on the ground, “Help is on the way.” Steve Phillips and the workmen also figured a way to disconnect the damn siren, which was accomplishing nothing except to add to the terror.

I was consumed by three specific fears. One was the fear of fire. We have all seen news stories of people jumping from skyscrapers to escape fire. After one of the large aftershocks, out the window we saw a rising black column that looked like smoke. It turned out it wasn’t smoke, but dirt and dust that had been released upward when a neighboring building collapsed. Small consolation. My second fear was the thought of possibly being buried alive under a pile of rubble. The third fear was the prospect of having to descend 23 floors down a ladder. Or worse. Steve Phillips had already begun tying bed sheets together to fashion a rope.

To steady my nerves, I stole a beer from a mini-bar in one of the rooms. I figured I could settle up later.