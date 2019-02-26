It was a weekend of red carpets for me. No, the glamour wasn’t mine, but I was more than happy to bask in other people’s spotlights.

On Saturday night, my mom and I went to see CLOTA’s latest production of “Love Letters.” This is a show with personal significance for both of us. As I wrote last week, I was assistant director to the legendary Florence Green when CLOTA staged a production in 1993 and my mom played the role of Melissa, along with the equally legendary Bill Blanc as Andy.

So we had to see this. Before the play started we combed the building looking for the poster from ’93. The CLOTA Center Stage is decorated with posters from the organization’s long history. I apologize if this is too much information, but I discovered this one time by accident as I was seated on the toilet in one of the restrooms. I looked to my right and saw posters for two shows I actually acted in: “Nuts” and “Bell, Book and Candle” on the bathroom wall. It gave me a start. I had not seen those posters in 20 years and those shows seemed like a lifetime ago.

On Saturday, Dorothy and I discovered not only the earlier poster from “Love Letters” but a flier with photos of all five casts in the other bathroom. We both agreed that her hair actually looks better now. (Judy Ditzler gave me a copy of this flier to copy for my mom’s poster wall.)

Anyway, on to the current show. We saw the closing night with Josh and Jennifer Cotterell and they did an outstanding job. Everyone in the theater was crying at the end, which is the correct reaction. Josh was suitably, well, stuffy as Andy and Jennifer nailed Melissa. Absolutely nailed the part. She made the character sympathetic, wise, funny and ultimately tragic. As I said, I know this play well and have strong opinions on the delivery of virtually every line. She got them all right. John and Loralynn Chrostowski played the roles at other performances, and Loralynn Chrostowski gets kudos for her excellent direction of the fundraising production.

Also, I need to note that modern consciousness impacts the viewing of a work like this. Andy was a politician and Melissa was what we might ignorantly call a slut. (Which is why I had a hard time seeing my mom in the role.) But the play was ahead of its time in pointing out that she had been molested by her stepfather, which was the likely cause of her acting out and rebellious behavior. I like to think that in the modern age, with good counseling, she would have had a better outcome. But that’s theater, I guess.

Another thing I noticed about the CLOTA Center Stage was that it now has a red carpet leading to the door. I am not sure how long this has been there, but it is new to me since I just noticed it.

I was contemplating CLOTA’s red carpet as I watched “the” red carpet at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Glamour, escapism, storytelling are all aspects of theater and they are as important on the local level as they are on the global scene.

I am not really an actor, but I am a sort of second-generation rabid theater fan so the Oscars is the Super Bowl to me. I watched the entire show from my couch, including the all-important pre-show red carpet fashion commentary.

Here are my thoughts on this year’s production. The lack of a host didn’t bother me. In fact they should consider adopting this format on a permanent basis. The celebs are more than capable of giving out awards to each other – they are actors after all.

I loved the opening with Adam Lambert singing with Queen. The only flaw with this production number was that it was way, way, way too short. Lambert can sing the whole Queen catalog as far as I am concerned and I would not get tired of hearing it.

From what I could tell, the major awards went to honorable contenders. I loved that “Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse” won best animated picture; its celebration of inclusion is an important theme.

I was also thrilled when Rami Malek won best actor for portraying Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody” and bummed he fell off the stage after the ceremony. We all hope he is OK.

I would have liked to have seen “Bohemian Rhapsody” take the top prize. It was epic and cinematic and had “Best Picture” written all over it. But I haven’t watched “Green Book” yet. I hope to sneak into Ridgecrest Cinemas this week to catch it before it goes away.

I am also dying to see “The Favorite,” the final of Ridgecrest Cinema’s Oscar series. I will reserve my opinion of Olivia Coleman’s performance until then. I did think Amy Adams was really good in “Vice.” And, no, I have never seen “A Star is Born” with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – so no opinion on that one either.

As for the fashion, I thought it was high-style and fabulous. I loved all the major, dramatic, architectural looks. For best-dressed woman, I am going to go with Lady Gaga. Her Madame X-inspired black ensemble by Alexander McQueen was pure iconic glamour and style. And, of course, she had on the magical gigantic yellow diamond Audrey Hepburn wore in promotional photos for “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” This is how all stars should dress all the time. It’s not that complicated. They are there to fulfill an impossible desire for glamour and style and they should take the job seriously.

A close second was Constance Wu who looked gorgeous in a yellow tulle Versace gown – with a ponytail. The best-dressed man for me was Rami with a perfect suit by YSL by Anthony Vaccarello.

And to anyone who says an obsessive interest in fashion is shallow, I offer a quote from another Oscar – Oscar Wilde: “It is only shallow people who don’t judge by appearances.”

This may be a little harsh for real life, but perfect for Hollywood. Glamour is important, but it isn’t mean to be taken seriously.

