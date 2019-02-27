The Ridgecrest City Council at its Feb. 20 meeting proclaimed February as “Safely Surrendered Baby Awareness Month.”

The Safely Surrendered Baby Law was first signed into law in January 2001 and became permanent in January 2006. The law states that an infant can be safely surrendered voluntarily by a parent or person with legal custody within 72 hours of birth. In Kern County, a newborn can safely be surrendered at any hospital emergency room or to fire station staff.

The law’s intent was to save the lives of newborn infants at risk of abandonment in unsafe locations or harm through parental neglect. Since 2006 – when tracking began – 71 babies have been safely surrendered in Kern County. A total of eight babies were safely surrendered in 2018.

Councilman Michael Mower presented the proclamation to Jacqueline Maxwell, who was representing the Safely Surrendered Baby Coalition. Maxwell is a Child Protective Services Social Worker from the Department of Human Services.

“I am pleased to share with you and your community this life-saving work,” she said. She thanked all the supporters, especially the Kern County Fire Department.

“We are not alone in this work. We are happy there are so many people supporting us,” she added.

The Ridgecrest City Council was the last of a long list of Kern County councils to make a similar proclamation this month.

The Safely Surrendered Baby Coalition is under the coordination of the Department of Human Services and includes non-profits, hospitals and stakeholders including First 5 Kern, Kern Family Health Care, Kern County Fire Department, Bakersfield City Fire Department, Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals, Adventist Health Bakersfield, Kern Medical, Delano Regional Medical Center, Bakersfield Pregnancy Center and Kern County Public Health. The coalition works to educate Ridgecrest citizens and all Kern County residents about this important law.