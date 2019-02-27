Jerome Carl Utz was born and raised in Etna, California by parents Carl and Viva Utz on March 11, 1928. He passed away on February 6, 2019 at the age of 90.

Jerome left Etna to become a captain in the United States Marine Corps, where he was stationed in the United States and Korea. He was a retired Assistant Attorney General for the State of California.

He is survived by Caroline Utz of Orinda California and a sister, Patricia Utz of Montague, California. He also has a daughter, Sondra Langley of San Diego, California and two granddaughters that he leaves behind: Jennifer and Risa.

He was preceded in death by both of his wives, his brother and two sisters: Doris Utz of Etna, California, Ronald Utz of Aurora, California and Juel West of Montague, California.