Police say victim was working on pump when customer failed to notice him

A man was seriously injured when he was run over by a truck at the pump island at a Taft service station Wednesday morning.

Taft Police Lt. Pete Aranda said the victim was an employee working on the pumps at the Chevron station at 100 Kern Street.

Aranda said a customer had just finished fueling a truck and pulled forward but didn't notice the man and ran him over.

The victim, who was not identified, was conscious and alert after the incident.

He was was transported by ambulance to a Bakersfield hospital with significant injuries.



