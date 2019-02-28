Surrounded by his wife and family, Etna, California resident Everett Thom crossed over the river on February 22, 2019 in Medford, Oregon. His passing was gentle with the voices of his sisters, Carol and Jessie, singing him home. He left with our prayers and knowing the deep love we have for him. As we prayed, a vision of his spirit skipped and danced as he met his mother on his journey. We are thankful the creator provided us with time to be with him as he started his journey.

Everett was born in Ukiah, California on May 16, 1964 to Jetty and Wynema Thom. He attended Etna schools and lived most of his life in Siskiyou County. On December 11, 2000, he married Sylvia Yniguez. Together, they had 8 children.

Everett worked in the construction and landscaping trades until the effects of childhood polio prevented him from working. He was an avid San Francisco 49ers and Giants fan and had no problem letting you know your team did not measure up. Everett enjoyed many hours watching his sons play baseball as well.

Everett had a deep spirituality that came from the teachings of his father, uncles, and mother in Karuk cultural practices, as well as his own challenging life circumstances. He was the son on an ikxariya’áraar and the great nephew of xus’úmaan. In recent years, despite being the youngest, he took his place as the male family elder and did not hesitate to share his thoughts about unhealthy lifestyle practices of his extended family members – always in a firm but gentle voice. We shall miss that voice in our lives and the love he had for us in his heart.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia of Etna; sons: Michael (Teresa), Everett Jr. and Christopher – all of Yreka, Robert and Brandon of Etna; daughter, Andrea Thom of Anchorage, Alaska; grandchildren: Michael, Joshua, Kayden and Elizabeth of Yreka, Dylan, Brayden, Maykyla and Kaelyn of Alaska, and River and Holden of Scott Valley. Everett is also survived by his sisters, Patricia Hobbs and Carol Thom of Yreka and Jessie Thom and Evelyn (Shaun) Lindsay of Etna; and a brother, Jetty Thom of Etna. He leaves behind many nephews and nieces who will miss his sense of humor and gentle ways. He also leaves behind numerous cousins and other extended relatives: Mary Yniguez (mother-in-law), Steven (Roni) Yniguez and Raymond (Cindy) Yniguez (brothers-in-law).

Everett was preceded in death by his parents, Jetty and Wynema Thom; a daughter, Tamara Thom; and sisters, Jetty Rae Whittaker, Barbara Cummins, Simone Barger and Barbara Jackson. Everett loved his family and grandkids very much.

A funeral service will be held at the Scott Valley Berean Church in Etna on Friday, March 1 at 2 p.m., with burial to follow in Fort Jones Cemetery and a reception back at the Scott Valley Berean Church afterwards. Girdner Funeral Chapel is assisting the family, and online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com.