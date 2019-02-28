Mt. Shasta Ski Park announced it would be closed for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, after receiving over five feet of snow in 48 hours.

“We are making a huge effort to get the Park unburied. We have not experienced this amount of snow in such a short span in a long time,” MSSP staff shared on the park’s Facebook page Tuesday morning.

In addition to the heavy snowfall, the park reported packed snow and ice on the road. At 7:12 a.m. on Tuesday, it was reported that the park would be closed “due to conditions” and would provide an opening status Wednesday morning.

Later on Tuesday, the park reported that staff were able to get Snowcats to the top of Marmot, Douglas and Coyote runs. “Depending on the amount of snowfall overnight we are hopeful to be open tomorrow,” staff said.

After receiving another 30 inches of snow by Wednesday morning though, the park reported that it would remain closed for the day for the safety of the public. “We are totally buried and we are experiencing power fluctuations,” the park cited with its conditions report.

The snow depth on the top of Douglas has risen significantly over the past month. On Jan. 27, the Ski Park reported a snow depth of seven feet on top of Douglas. As of Wednesday morning, the depth was well over ten feet.

Mt. Shasta Ski Park has had 24 days of snowfall since Jan. 1, amounting to a total 162 inches of snowfall. From January through April of 2018, the park saw just five snowfall days, totaling 33 inches of snow.

A good deal more snow will have to fall to beat the total snowfall from January to April of 2017 though, which was 251 inches over 42 snowfall days. However, this season has surpassed the biggest snowfall that occurred in 2017, which was 25 inches. The biggest this season thus far was 36 inches, which happened from Monday to Tuesday.

Until this week, that much snow hadn’t fallen in a 24 hour period at the park in at least nine years. April of 2010 and March of 2012 are tied for the largest snowfall of those past nine years: 27 inches.

While many locals expressed their disappointment with the park’s recent closures, so much snow brings hopes for a longer ski and snowboard season.

You can check the Ski Park’s snow totals and learn if they are opening today for skiers and snowboarders to enjoy all that fresh snow at their website, www.skipark.com