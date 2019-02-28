Thomas Wesley Sieber

“It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson

Thomas Wesley “Tom” Sieber, well-loved Northern California comedian, actor and director, died on February 23, 2019 at his home in Yreka. He was 72 years old.

Tom was born in San Bernardino, California on Christmas Day, 1946 to Richard and Marilyn Sieber. After high school, he enlisted in the armed forces and served honorably in Vietnam. Tom then entered a career in the postal services, where he eventually retired as Postmaster. He married Susan Sieber, the love of his life, in July of 1974. He had two passions throughout his life: theater and traveling. His career as an actor/director at the Siskiyou Performing Arts Center spanned several decades. He is especially remembered for his work as director for the Wild Show productions, variety shows involving hilarious skits, music and songs. Many of these shows were highlighted by the creative and comic partnership of Tom and Connie Croad, a local singer and comedian. Tom also directed several musical comedies and comic dramas during his career, most of which drew on local history, such as “The State of Jefferson.”

Tom loved his adopted town of Yreka, and he served on the city council and even served as mayor. One of his proudest accomplishments was convincing the rest of the council to light up downtown Yreka at Christmas. He was successful and those lights can still be seen each Christmas.

Tom and Susan discovered the joys of traveling after Susan happened on a career as a travel agent. Soon they were sending postcards from such places as England, Spain, Italy, Egypt and their favorite, Portugal. Since Tom did not mind reveling in his good fortune, a typical postcard from Tom to his friends might simply say, “I’m here, and you are not!” His travels led to an interest in history, and his appetite for books of historical fiction was voracious.

Tom will be remembered for his dedicated care for both his wife and his mother in the last years of their lives. He will also be remembered for his lightning quick wit, his stage presence, his ability to laugh and make others laugh, and his love of theater and theater people.

Tom is survived by his brothers Harry and Johnathon Sieber, and his children John Sieber and Kelley Brewer. A celebration of his life will most certainly be held – time and place has yet to be determined. Online condolences may be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com. Girdner’s is assisting the family.