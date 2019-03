Police investigate accident, make assault with a deadly weapon arrest

8:09 Assist other Departments

Occurred at Pico St/Naylor Av. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:11 Traffic Accident - Non Injury 1902270008

Occurred at Calvin St/Third St. Disposition: Report Taken.

8:38 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Buena Vista Pl, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

9:39 Traffic Accident - injury 1902270010

Occurred at Artz Westside Chevron on Kern St. Disposition: Report Taken.

10:54 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest 1902270011

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

10:58 Vandalism - Less than $1,000 1902270012

Occurred on Shasta St. Disposition: Report Taken.

11:30 Animal Control

Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

12:26 Trespassing

Occurred on Main St. (Hundred block.) Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:59 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . . Disposition: Completed.

2:43 Animal Control

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

4:39 Assault with Deadly Weapon

Occurred at Jug & Rose on N. Tenth St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:52 Theft under $50

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Completed.

5:44 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:14 Assist other Departments

Occurred on Wood St. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

10:10 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Oasis on North St. Disposition: Completed.

10:12 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at South Lake Rd. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

11:48 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at N. Lincoln St, Ford City. Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:04 Public Intoxication

Occurred at Center St Store on Center St. Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:49 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at San Emidio St/Fifth St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

2:30 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at B St, Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:55 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Fifth St/Main St. Disposition: Completed.Police ar