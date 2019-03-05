Ridgecrest Charter School has postponed its appeal to the State Board of Education until May to focus efforts on the submission of a new charter petition. The new petition for Ridgecrest Elementary Academy of Language, Music, and Science (REALMS) will be submitted to the Sierra Sands Unified School District for its upcoming meeting, according to a release from the school.

The RCS governing board at a special meeting Feb. 27 unanimously approved an amendment to its articles of incorporation allowing for the ability to charter more than one school – allowing the same corporation to charter a second school in addition to or instead of RCS. The amendment specifically named the Ridgecrest Elementary Academy of Language, Music and Science as the second school. Now RCS is taking the next step and submitting the petition for REALMS to SSUSD.

As indicated by the name, the new school if approved would have students from transitional kindergarten through the sixth grade.

RCS had its charter declined by SSUSD late last year. An advisory committee to the State Board of Education also recommended denial. A final decision by the SBE was due to be rendered on March 13–14, but according to the news release that appeal has been postponed to allow the school to focus on submitting the charter petition for REALMS to SSUSD.

If the petition for the new school is approved, teachers and staff would have to be re-hired, according to information at an RCS advisory board meeting last week.

“This decision will allow the new school to expedite through the chartering process in order to ensure the school can open for the 2019 -2020 school year with a TK-6th grade academic program.We thank the students, parents, community leaders, and elected representatives who have worked to defend parental choice in elementary education. This decision reflects the best path to ensuring a successful resolution,” states the release from RCS.