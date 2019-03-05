Coming home with a worried look on his face and cautiously scratching his head, my son Sebastian nervously asked me, “Did you hear about Bananas?”

In fact, I had heard about Bananas, as I affectionately call my 11-year-old niece; my sister had already told me of her unfortunate case of head lice. Alas, Bananas was expecting to get her hair cut and styled at her hairdresser before beginning the school year and that was when her infestation was discovered. Thoroughly embarrassed, she went home sans haircut and thus began a long and arduous lice treatment.

Over the course of several hours, both my sister and mother painstakingly sifted through her long hair to manually remove what they could see, then ran a heated straightener through it section by section, and then treated her entire head with a product called “Licefreee” which effectively did the trick.

So mortified by this incident, it didn’t appeal to Bananas (no pun intended) to return to her hair dresser. That’s when I heard my cue and came over soon thereafter and cut her hair myself. Luckily for all of us, her new layered hairstyle managed to put a smile back on her once sad face.

Just where my niece had contracted these headstrong parasites from was a mystery, because this incident occurred during her summer vacation and she hadn’t been in school for at least six weeks. At any rate, I received my niece’s blessing to share her story; however, I didn’t want to put her in any position where she could be bullied, so the decision was made to refer to her by her nickname instead of her real name. Even so, I can’t help but gush about how proud I am of her bravery.

Considering that I’d contracted head lice myself once when I was about 8 years old, I could empathize with my niece’s grueling ordeal. In my case, my infestation was discovered right smack in the middle of the school year during a routine check in the nurse’s office. Then there was the unbearable humiliation of being sent home from school but not before being teased relentlessly by some classmates who happened to be there when I was told the news. Moreover, I think the worst part was thinking I’d need to get my head shaved to most effectively weed out those little buggers.

Thankfully, my long brown tresses were saved by my loving mother Blanca who patiently and thoroughly removed every last remnant of lice from my hair. Seeing as I remember this incident so vividly, I think it’s safe to say that it was likely one of my most traumatic childhood memories.

Interestingly, having also been on the other side of the situation once myself, I could also empathize with my mother’s exhaustive efforts. Long ago, long before Sebastian came along, I agreed to babysit a 4-year-old boy over a weekend. It wasn’t until bath time, the following morning, when I discovered he was in full-blown infestation mode and shockingly, the news didn’t come as a surprise to his mother. In fact, she was well aware before dropping him off and didn’t tell me as she was afraid I’d change my mind about caring for him. At any rate, in spite of my frustration with her, the boy wasn’t to blame, and channeling my own mother, I got to work on ridding his head of lice.

As for Sebastian, no sooner than I offered to check him for lice, he scrambled to find a comb and then settled into a stationary position in front of me. Thankfully, there was no evidence of pesky critters because I would’ve had to call in for reinforcements to sift through his thick mane of hair.

“Courage is fire, and bullying is smoke.” – Benjamin Disraeli

– Monica Lorenz is a contributing columnist.

