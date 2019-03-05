California Connections Academy Central,serves more than 500 students from transitional kindergarten to 12th grade, residing in Tulare, Fresno, Kern, Kings and Inyo counties

California Connections Academy Central, is tuition-free, virtual public school, announced its open enrollment for the 2019-20 school year. The school serves more than 500 students in the 2018-19 school year in grades from transitional kindergarten to 12th grade, residing in Tulare, Fresno, Kern, Kings and Inyo counties. The flexible learning option accommodates the needs of the modern student.

“California Connections Academy supports your best interests as a student,” said Sarah Randolph, senior at California Connections Academy Central. “Since I enrolled as a freshman, the teachers and counselors have worked with me to develop a course load reflecting my dream to enter the medical field.”

Teachers work closely with students to develop individualized learning plans using advanced technological tools and a rigorous curriculum that nurtures strengths and provides additional support in difficult areas. The school serves a diverse student body, which includes competitive athletes facing challenging schedules, former homeschooled students seeking high caliber teacher support, and other students seeking expanded course offerings, among others.

“The 2019-20 school year marks our 13th year offering students across Central California a challenging and individualized learning path,” said Marcus White, site administrator at California Connections Academy Central. “Our school gives students the opportunity to reach their highest academic potential while pursuing outside passions and activities.”

Prolific California Connections Academy alums include world champion figure skaters Mirai Nigasu, Vincent Zhou, Karen Chen, and Nathan Chen, who accommodated rigorous training schedules and international championships with the school’s flexibility.

Beyond the flexibility, the benefits of online learning include a high-quality curriculum which meets rigorous state education standards, and state-credentialed teachers who lead a variety of courses, including honors and (AP)® classes, digital technology and career technical courses. In addition, the school offers a variety of UC "a-g" courses such as science wet labs, numerous visual performing arts courses and more. California ConnectionsAcademy offers students National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society chapters, and an AVID program to help students in grades 6-12 prepare for college.

California Connections Academy coordinates multiple in-person field trips and special events throughout the year, from college visits to Prom, and school picnics for students to socialize offline with their staff and fellow students.

For additional information about online education and the enrollment process, the school is hosting complimentary online and in-person information sessions. To learn more about California Connections Academy and begin the enrollment process, visit the school’s website.

About California Connections Academy Central

California Connections Academy Central, also known as Central California Connections Academy, is a tuition-free, high-quality, highly accountable online public school serving students in grades K-12, including transitional kindergarten, in Fresno, Inyo, Kern, Kings and Tulare counties. California Connections Academy is fully accredited (grades K-12) by the Schools Commission of the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). The school opened in 2006 and is authorized under state law by the Alpaugh Unified School District. California Connections Academy provides students who meet state residency requirements with the flexibility to learn from anywhere with an internet connection with an innovative curriculum which meets rigorous state education standards. The combination of state-credentialed teachers, a proven curriculum, unique electives, technology tools and community experiences creates a supportive and successful online learning opportunity for families and children who want an individualized approach to education. For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit the school’s website.

