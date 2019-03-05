KCFD responding to two incidents involving power poles

Power went out in McKittrick Tuesday afternoon as strong winds started blowing in western Kern County.

Wind gusts to 38 miles per hour in Taft just before 2 p.m.

By 2 p.m., Kern County firefighters were responding to two incidents involving power poles.

One pole was reported leaning along Highway 33 near Randall Road and another had broken in the area of Cymric Road and Lost Hills road north of McKittrick.

According to PG&E, the power outage in McKittrick started at 1:10 p.m. and is affecting 155 customers in the town and to the west near Highway 58.

At 2:22 p.m. customers were still without power, according to PG&E.