More than an inch of rain possible and wind advisory issued for area

Get ready for a stormy night.

Heavy rains and strong winds are expected to move into the Westside Tuesday afternoon, bring an inch or more of rain and strong, gusty winds as well.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the area in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday calling for south to southwest winds 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts to 40 miles per hour.

The advisory comes as a wet storm system could drop very heavy rains on starting this afternoon and continuing through the night.

The NWS said between a quarter and a half inch are possible Tuesday afternoon and up to an inch could fall overnight.

The rain will taper off to showers on Wednesday, but there is also a chance of thunderstorms after 10 a.m and heavy rain and even hail are possible with the storms.