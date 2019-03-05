The Ridgecrest Cinemas are currently featuring not one, not two, but three Oscar-winning films. You can go see Best Picture “Green Book” – which also won Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Mahershala Ali and Best Screenplay. This movie was originally scheduled for one week, but was extended – presumably after it won the Oscars.

So here is my review. Some are saying this is not a Best Picture caliber film. I disagree. I found it engrossing from beginning to end. The plot is simple: Viggo Mortensen plays an Italian-American bouncer who accompanies an African-American pianist on a concert tour through the deep south during the early 1960s.

The title refers to a guidebook from the time which listed the only places African-Americans were allowed to stay. Yes, the south was that bad. And that’s one of the points of the movie. Ali gives a wrenchingly sympathetic performance as the pianist. It is painful to watch his mistreatment at the hands of bigoted southerners. Mortensen, too, gives a stellar performance. His character is a little rough and insensitive at the start, but by the end the two have predictably bonded into a lifelong friendship.

The film obviously treads the serious ground of racism and other issues. However, it is also very funny. The two main actors have an engaging comic chemistry and it is frequently hilarious. The movie is based on a true story and even has romantic moments.

Again, I feel this was a fine choice for Best Picture. I wonder if the people criticizing the choice have actually seen the film. It is heartwarming, comic, entertaining and thought-provoking. Everything a good movie should be.

“The Favourite,” on the other hand, is an altogether darker proposition. This is a dark, dark, dark comedy. It is also playing at the theater currently. This one picked up a Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar for Olivia Colman.

I personally loved this film, but it is not for the faint of heart. It is about Queen Anne, who governed England in the 18th century, her close friend Lady Sarah and Sarah’s rival Abigail. It is very dark, very cynical, very adult, and contains a lot of rabbits. Spoiler: aside from one scene in which a bunny yelps but appears uninjured, no harm befalls the rabbits.

This film too is based on a true story, with many liberties. It tells the often hilarious story of the dark and dirty depths courtiers will sink to in order to obtain favor with the Queen.

Again, it is a film for mature audiences only. Colman is brilliant in the lead role, and it is probably worth seeing for her performance alone – as long as you are not bothered by scenes of royal bulimia or a strange naked man being pelted by pomegranates for no apparent reason.

There is an interesting plot point: one of the contentions at Parliament and at court has to do with Sarah and her faction’s attempt to double a property tax to fund a war against France. This is as controversial as you might expect, and it is interesting to remember that disputes over property tax are nothing new.

Also playing is Best Animated Picture winner “Spider Man: Into the Spider Verse.” I hope to cover this one soon.

I also want to say a word about Luke Perry, who passed away Monday after having a massive stroke last week. For people my age, this is an actor who needs no introduction. When I was in my tender 20s, unlike today, it seemed there were very few TV shows geared to my generation. There was in fact one and it was called “Beverly Hills 90210.”

Perry, along with Jason Priestley, Shannon Doherty, Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling, were the bards of our age. For years I resisted learning how to program a VCR. This is the show I learned how to program it for.

Rest in Peace, Luke. Your portrayal of Dylan Mckay will forever rival and even surpass James Dean in the department of cool. I truly appreciated what you and the rest of the cast brought into my life. You made my larger generation feel seen and heard significant and cool. You will never be forgotten.

And Jason Priestly, if you need to be comforted, let me know.

