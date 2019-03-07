Citizens of Siskiyou County are invited to take part in a public review of the draft countywide Community Wildfire Protection Plan on Wednesday, March 13 in Yreka.

“This draft plan is the product of a two-year countywide collaborative effort providing current guidance and tools to improve every community’s resilience when faced with the next wildfire,” said Wildland Fire/Fuels Specialist Julie Titus. “Proactive planning and action begins at the individual citizen level, this is your plan and your review/input is encouraged.”

The draft plan will be posted online for citizens to review prior to the meeting by March 7 at www.firesafesiskiyou.com.

The plan is a collaborative project between many entities, including county citizens, local community and county level Fire Safe Councils, local fire departments, CAL FIRE, the U.S. Forest Service, county and state Office of Emergency Services, the County of Siskiyou, the Siskiyou County Resource Department, Pacific Power, law enforcement, tribal representatives, resource industries and Proactive Wildland Resources.

Bring your questions and comments and learn how planning and tools will help you, your family and neighbors to the meeting, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. at CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit Headquarters Office at 1809 Fairlane Rd. in Yreka.

The 30-day review and comment period ends on Thursday, April 4.

For reference, it is the second gate past the man office on Fairlane Rd., the building on the right.

For more information to go www.firesafesiskiyou.com.